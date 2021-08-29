MUNCY — A resurfacing project begins Monday, Aug. 30, on Main Street in Muncy Borough and Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Through Friday, Sept. 17, contractor HRI Inc. will begin the roadway resurfacing on Main Street, from Mechanic Street to just past the Interstate 180 overpass in Muncy Borough and Muncy Creek Township. The resurfacing includes the removal of the existing surface and the application of two layers of new asphalt. Work will be completed between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. Motorists can expect single lane closures with flagging.
HRI Inc. is the primary contractor for this $1.8 million resurfacing project which includes the resurfacing of Route 405 (Water Street/Muncy Creek Boulevard) and Main Street. Work is expected to be completed in mid October, weather permitting.
