WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Attempted homicide and related counts filed against a 13-year-old Milton-area girl have been withdrawn, according to online court records.
Aaliyah Nevaeh Earnest-Diaz, of Main Street, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County, was arraigned as an adult Sept. 4 on felonies of attempted homicide and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, misdemeanors of simple assault, possessing a small amount of marijuana, possessing drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of a firearm or other weapon and terroristic threats, and summaries of disorderly conduct and harassment. The charges were filed in the office of on-call District Judge John Gembic.
According to online court records, the charges have been withdrawn. Pennsylvania State Police did not immediately on Friday return a request for comment on the charges being withdrawn.
According to a criminal complaint, police said Earnest-Diaz arrived home with her father Ross Earnest and went upstairs to her room, where she noticed posters and other items missing that her grandmother, Patricia Fox, had removed due to their inappropriate nature.
Earnest said his daughter then came downstairs into the living room and began arguing about getting the items back.
During the argument, Earnest said he heard Fox say, “She has a knife.” Earnest said he observed a long knife with an orange handle in his daughter’s pants pocket.
Earnest allegedly told troopers he placed his daughter in a bear hug and held her down near a couch. While restraining the teen, Earnest said he felt his daughter repeatedly poking him in the side with the butt handle of a knife.
Earnest also said the teen threatened to make one phone call to have her father and grandmother killed.
Fox, who allegedly witnessed her granddaughter repeatedly stabbing Earnest, was able to gain control of the knife shortly before state police arrived on the scene, after the disturbance had been reported by a county dispatcher.
While Earnest-Diaz was detained, she allegedly told troopers that she was going to kill her father and Fox with the knife when her sister, who also was present in the room, wasn’t looking.
