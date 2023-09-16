WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Attempted homicide and related counts filed against a 13-year-old Milton-area girl have been withdrawn, according to online court records.

Aaliyah Nevaeh Earnest-Diaz, of Main Street, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County, was arraigned as an adult Sept. 4 on felonies of attempted homicide and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, misdemeanors of simple assault, possessing a small amount of marijuana, possessing drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of a firearm or other weapon and terroristic threats, and summaries of disorderly conduct and harassment. The charges were filed in the office of on-call District Judge John Gembic.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.