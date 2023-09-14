MILTON — The mild weather and sunny skies which have greeted festival revelers for the past five days continued Wednesday evening as a nice-sized crowd gathered on Bound Avenue for a new event held as part of the week-long Milton Harvest Festival.
Boogie on Bound featured a performance by the musical group Family Ties, of Williamsport. Those in attendance were able to take to the street to dance to the tunes, and enjoy a bite to eat from several participating food vendors.
Ned Germini, festival co-chair, said the committee which organizes the annual celebration has been pleased with the turnout for events held thus far as part of the festivities.
He also noted the near-perfect weather has been conducive to the multiple outdoor activities held since Saturday.
“It’s been great,” Germini said. “The worst weather was Saturday night with the (rain during the) princess pageant, and the pageant was inside.”
Mostly sunny skies with a high of 74 are forecast for Saturday, when the festivities wrap up. The annual festival parade steps off at 1 p.m. along Front Street.
Germini stressed that a rumor circulating throughout the community that the parade has been canceled is not true.
According to Germini, parade chair Tia Mitch has stated that “everything is right on schedule” with one of the festival’s signature events.
“The Philadelphia Pan Stars are coming for the third year in a row,” Germini said. “That’s the big band that’s coming. We also have two bagpipe bands... Both of them have been to Milton before.”
Those bands are the Nittany Highland Pipe Band, and the Penn York Highlanders.
Germini said those who turn out for Saturday’s parade should also be on the lookout for high school students who will be collecting donations to support the event.
For the second year in a row, the parade collectors will be engaged in a friendly competition.
“It’s a competition between the (Milton Area High School) football team and the cheerleaders,” Germini explained. “That competition started last year.
“Eight football players and eight cheerleaders will be going down the parade route, collecting money from the crowd.”
Whichever group collects the most will receive a portion of the proceeds.
If at least $1,000 is collected, the winning group — either the football team or cheerleaders — will receive 10%. If at least $2,000 is collected, 20% will be given; if at least $3,000 is collected, 30% will be given to the group to bring in the most.
According to Germini, the biggest expense associated with the festival is the bands for the parade.
“To put on this week, especially the parade (is expensive),” Germini said. “The parade just spends money. We get no money in, other than the collections along the route.”
The festival schedule for the remainder of the week features:
• Tonight: Harvest Pops Choral Concert, 7 p.m., St. Andrew’s UMC, 102 L. Market St.
• Friday, Sept. 15: Tomato Bowl, 7 p.m., Milton Area High School Alumni Field, Milton vs. Mount Carmel.
• Saturday, Sept. 16: Arts, crafts and food vendors open, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Broadway and Bound Avenue; 5K race, 7:30 a.m. registration, 9:30 a.m. start, Arch Street; Chalk the Walk on Elm Street, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Elm Street; Milton Model Train Museum open, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 139 S. Front St.; parade, 1 p.m.
