MILTON — The mild weather and sunny skies which have greeted festival revelers for the past five days continued Wednesday evening as a nice-sized crowd gathered on Bound Avenue for a new event held as part of the week-long Milton Harvest Festival.

Boogie on Bound featured a performance by the musical group Family Ties, of Williamsport. Those in attendance were able to take to the street to dance to the tunes, and enjoy a bite to eat from several participating food vendors.

Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.

