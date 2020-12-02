LEWISBURG — Facilities located in Union County reported little change in active COVID-19 case numbers Tuesday.
Albright Care Services, an Asbury Communities affiliate, reported one fewer RiverWoods resident with potential exposure, as 36 had symptoms or a COVID-19 test pending. The figure included 33 in the skilled nursing facility, two in residential living and one in personal care. One fewer associate or staff reported potential exposure, symptoms or a pending test at the skilled nursing facility. Two associates from personal care were still logged as reporting potential exposure.
Unchanged were the two active resident COVID-19 cases at the RiverWoods skilled nursing facility. Two active cases were also still reported among skilled nursing facility staff.
Diakon Senior Living Services reported three active cases among Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village skilled nursing facility residents, unchanged from the previous day. There were still four staff cases reported, two each in the skilled nursing facility and personal care sectors.
The Diakon website noted the staff members were self-quarantined and may include personnel also working for other organizations.
The federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) reported no changes in its number of five confirmed active cases among United States Penitentiary Lewisburg staff members. No active inmate cases were confirmed.
However, the Allenwood Medium Federal Correction Institution found one confirmed active cast to add to the 88 reported Monday. There were still six confirmed active cases among staff. Allenwood Low reported five active cases among staff, an increase of two, and no confirmed inmate cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.