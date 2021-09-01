State Police at Selinsgrove 2-vehicle crash (injury)
CENTER TOWNSHIP — A Selinsgrove man sustained a suspected minor injury following a two-vehicle crash at 5:51 a.m. Aug. 30 along New Berlin Highway at Advanced Lane, Center Township, Snyder County.
Austin J. Griffith, 20, of Benton, was traveling south in a 1999 Volkswagen Jetta when it struck the rear of a 2000 Chevrolet Astro driven by Jonathan D. Adams, 37, of Selinsgrove, police reported. Both drivers were belted. Adams sustained a suspected minor injury but was not transported, police noted.
Griffith will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
2-vehicle crash
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 12:05 p.m. Aug. 23 along Route 522, west of PR Drive, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
Troopers reported a 2012 BMW X5 driven by Lance U. Sensenig, 28, of Winfield, was traveling east when it struck the rear of a 2007 Honda According driven by Connie A. Benfer, 55, of Beaver Springs. The Honda was attempting a left turn, police noted. Both drivers were belted. Sensenig will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A 21-year-old Lancaster man sustained a suspected minor injury following a one-vehicle crash at 3:25 a.m. Aug. 28 along Route 15 south near Grangers Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Jacob W. Holland was traveling south in a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado when the vehicle left the roadway in a left curve, struck a guide rail and went into a ditch, police noted. Holland was not belted.
She will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic, police reported.
Suicide attempt
WEST PERRY TOWNSHIP — Troopers said a male attempted to take his own life by taking a large amount of insulin.
The male was stablilized on scene and transported to Geisinger-Lewistown for an evaluation, police noted. The alleged incident occurred at midnight Aug. 29 along Route 35, West Perry Township, Snyder County.
Theft of services
CHAPMAN TOWNSHIP — Hackenburg’s Garage allegedly provided services for a disabled motorist and was not paid for those services.
The alleged incident occurred at 3:20 a.m. Aug. 17 along Ulsh Road and South Susquehanna Trail, Chapman Township, Snyder County. Rachel Solomon, 29, of Basom, N.Y., was charged after allegedly failing to pay $250 for services for a 2018 Volkswagen Atlas.
Theft by deception
CENTER TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating an alleged fraudulent unemployment claim reported at 9:09 a.m. Aug. 30 along Zion Road, Center Township, Snyder County.
The victim was a 48-year-old Middleburg man and $4,662 was stolen, police noted.
State Police At Montoursville 1-vehicle crash (injury)
PINE TOWNSHIP — A 16-year-old Jersey Shore boy sustained an unspecified injury when the vehicle he was driving went out of control in a curve, struck an embankment and overturned.
The crash occurred at 12:13 p.m. Aug. 10 along Route 287, Pine Township, Lycoming County. The unnamed boy was traveling south in a 2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse when the vehicle went out of control in a left curve. The boy was transported and will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic, police noted. He was belted.
1-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 22-year-old Williamsport woman was cited with prohibiting text-based communications after she crashed her vehicle after looking down at her phone, state police reported.
The crash occurred at 7:27 p.m. Aug. 27 along Sheridan Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. Chyna M. Williams was traveling east in a 2012 Kia Rio when the vehicle veered right and struck a utility pole. Williams was belted and was not injured.
1-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A Williamsport woman escaped injury when her vehicle went out of control, spun and struck an embankment at 7 a.m. Aug. 28 along Pleasant Hills Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Autumn S. Wert, 18, was traveling south in a 2007 Honda Accord when the vehicle braked and swerved to avoid cats in the road. The vehicle then went out of control in wet conditions, spun and hit an embankment. Wert was belted.
Hit and run
MONTOURSVILLE — Troopers are investigating an alleged hit and run which occurred at 5:09 p.m. Aug. 25 along Lycoming Mall Drive, east of Broad Street, Montoursville, Lycoming County.
An unidentified vehicle was traveling east when it struck the right rear of a 2015 Kia Forte driven by Matthew R. Kennedy, 34, of Montoursville, then fled the scene, police reported.
Harassment
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A Baltimore, Md., woman allegedly spit on an employee and used obscene language.
Shaquorie Fields, 23, was charged with harassment and disorderly conduct following the alleged incident at 4:32 p.m. Aug. 30 along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. The victim was a 45-year-old Williamsport man.
Theft by deception
JORDAN TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a phone scam involving victims sending Visa debit cards over the phone.
Anyone seeking money in return for items such as cars, money in return or services is likely a scam, police reported. Troopers reminded the public not to send or mail personal information to any caller acting as if they know you or someone close to you.
The incident occurred between Aug. 2-27 along Route 118, Jordan Township, Lycoming County. An 83-year-old man and 81-year-old woman, of Unityville, were victimized. Four cards valued at $1,900 total were stolen.
Theft by deception
MORELAND TOWNSHIP — A fraudulent bank account was opened in the name of a 54-year-old Muncy man, police reported.
The incident was reported between 10:49 a.m. Aug. 25 and 10:49 a.m. Aug. 30 at BB&T Bank, Williamsport. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft
UPPER FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — The theft of two iPhones was reported to police between 4 and 5 p.m. Aug. 6 along Route 87, Upper Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
The phones, valued at $300 each, belonged to a pair of 13-year-old Williamsport girls.
Criminal mischief
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — The stone edging and aluminum siding at a residence was damaged, police reported.
The damage was reported between 3 and 6:30 p.m. Aug. 28 along Faxon Parkway, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. The victim was a 71-year-old Williamsport man, police noted.
Criminal mischief
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — Someone threw eggs at the truck belonging to a 48-year-old Trout Run woman.
The alleged incident occurred between 1 and 2:30 p.m. Aug. 25 along Mill Street, Lewis Township, Lycoming County.
Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement
Minor patrol
BLOOMSBURG — Troopers conducted a minor patrol between 6 and 8:35 p.m. in Bloomsburg, Columbia County.
Two were cited. Charles Latawiec, 20, of Moscow, was cited for underage possession of alcohol, police reported. Zander Cali, 19, of Spring Bark Township, was cited for carrying a false identification card, police noted.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police, Lewisburg Activity report
• Friday: Traffic stop, 12:37 a.m., Market at Sixth Street; assist public, 1:04 a.m., St. Catherine Street; complaint, 5:23 a.m., St. Mary Street; traffic arrest, 7:26 a.m., West Market Street School Zone; theft, 7:42 a.m., North 10th Street; traffic warning, 8:04 a.m., West Market Street School Zone; traffic arrest, 8:18 a.m., West Market Street School Zone; missing person, 9:08 a.m., Jean Boulevard; littering, 9:55 a.m., Fairground Road; assist other agency, 12:07 p.m., St. George Street; information, 12:40 p.m., police headquarters; traffic warning, 1:40 p.m., St. Mary at South 15th streets; welfare check, 6:09 p.m., North 10th Street; criminal mischief, 7:20 p.m., North Derr Drive; traffic warning, 8:26 p.m., West Market Street; juvenile issue, 9:34 p.m., West Market Street, East Buffalo Township.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.