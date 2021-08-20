SELINSGROVE — It was a Saturday night of high-speed, high-efficiency racing as nearly 100 race cars stormed around Selinsgrove Speedway with three of the four main events going non-stop and one of them producing a new track record.
Andy Haus, of Easton, secured the lead on lap 14 of 30 in the rescheduled 23rd annual Late Model Open and held off former six-time winner Jeff Rine, of Danville, for his first victory in the race. Haus earned $4,075 for the win and became the seventh different late model feature winner in as many races this season.
Trent Brenneman, of Port Royal, who started his racing career on Selinsgrove’s one-fifth mile kart track, earned his first win on the half-mile track in the 20-lap limited late model feature and set a new track record for distance, in 7:21.351.
Domenic Melair, of Warrington, wired the field for his first-ever win in the 20-lap 305 sprint car feature, while Brad Mitch, of McClure, repeated in the roadrunner division’s 12-lap race.
Selinsgrove Speedway’s next race is Saturday, Aug. 28, for The Acme Companies 41st annual Jack Gunn Memorial for the 410 sprint cars, plus limited late models and roadrunners at 7:30 p.m. Track gates will open at 5.
Action returns to Bloomsburg Sunday
BLOOMSBURG — Racing action returns to the 3/8th-mile Bloomsburg Fair Raceway at 6 p.m. Sunday.
On the ticket of events will be a trio of racing organizations, the United Racing Club (URC), the All Pro SpeedSTRs and the IMCA Modifieds.
URC is a traveling 360 sprint car organization that is now in its 70th season. The club was originally slated to run at Bloomsburg on July 16 along with the USAC East Coast Sprints but that event fell to rain. Jason Shultz heads into Sunday’s action as the current URC point leader.
The SpeedSTRs makes its first trip to Bloomsburg and will be bringing in a star-studded field of talent which includes Briggs Danner, the USAC East Coast Sprints point leader.
The International Motorsport Contest Association, or IMCA, dates it history back to 1915 and is currently the oldest active auto racing sanctioning body in the United States.
Other upcoming races at Bloomsburg include: 7 p.m. Sept. 1, Super DIRTcar Series 100-lap event, and wingless sportsmen; and 11 a.m. Oct. 2, ARDC midgets and PASS Sprint Cars.
Late models join sprint cars at Williams Grove
MECHANICSBURG — The World of Outlaws Super Late Model Series will invade Williams Grove Speedway for the fourth time in history in a race scheduled for 7:30 tonight. Also racing will be the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars.
The World of Outlaws Late Models will compete in a 40-lap feature event paying $10,000 to win, while the sprints compete in a 25-lap main paying $5,500 to win.
Previous winners with the World of Outlaws Late Models at the track have been Larry Phillips in 1988 and Brandon Sheppard in each of the last two seasons.
Teenager Devin Borden is the most recent 410 sprint car winner at the track, after taking the Billy Kimmel Memorial on Aug. 6.
Fayetteville’s Lance Dewease currently holds a commanding 675-point lead in the chase to be the 2021 track champion.
The All Stars Circuit of Champions Sprint Cars Series will return to Williams Grove Speedway for the second time this season on Friday, Aug. 27, as they compete in the 39th annual Jack Gunn Memorial, a Twin 20s program of racing events.
The twin 20-lap mains will each pay $4,000 to win, with total purses for each feature worth over $20,000 each.
Time trials will set the heat starting grids while the winner of the first 20-lap main event will draw for an inversion to start the second feature.
Both 20-lap feature events will carry full points toward the 2021 Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint car Williams Grove Speedway track title.
