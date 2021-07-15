SELINSGROVE — Alison Merrill, Susquehanna University assistant professor of political science, will present a virtual lecture, "The Supreme Court 2020, Exploring the Decisions and Implications," at 7 p.m. Monday, July 19.
The talk is offered at no charge and is open to all with registration available via www.sualum.com.
The court's recent year of transition and a brief review of the first term of Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett will be among the topics. Merrill will also explore the court's "median justice," review recent major cases and discuss the short- and long-term implications of the decisions.
