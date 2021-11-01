SUNBURY — The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way has received two grants, totaling $9,000, from M&T Bank for its Community Impact Fund, which supports more than three-dozen local non-profit agencies.
“We are truly thankful for the support from M&T Bank to support our Community Impact Fund,” said Adrienne Mael, president and CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way. “These gifts, through the work of our community partners, go a long way to support the most pressing needs in our area.”
The requested funding will allow the Community Impact Fund to support applying partner agencies through an annual allocation process. The success of Community Impact dollars will be measured in accordance with the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way’s 10-year Bold-Goals, which started in 2018. Each partnering agency aligns its outputs and outcomes to the 10-year measurements and Bold-Goals of the United Way.
“M&T Bank has been a longtime supporter of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way," said M&T Bank’s Northern Pennsylvania Regional President Phil Johnson. "We are passionate about integrating with our communities in meaningful ways and the Community Impact Fund is critical to providing the resources needed to make a positive impact."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.