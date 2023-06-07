STATE COLLEGE — Most people enjoy the crackling flames and relaxing smell of a campfire while enjoying the great outdoors, but when it comes to living with the smell and haze of smoke from wildfires, that's a different story.
Meteorologist Aaron Tyburski, with the National Weather Service in State College, said a powerful storm system and dry conditions are to blame for the smokey conditions which have blanketed the Northeast, including the Susquehanna River Valley.
"As it has been here so it has been in northern Canada," Tyburski said, of the conditions. "It has been very dry and the fires, whether they were manmade or lightning induced, have had perfect conditions to rage out of control, burning hundreds of acres of forestland. That's why it smells like a campfire (in Central Pennsylvania).
"All of these fires are located in Nova Scotia, Northern Quebec and Northern Ontario," he continued. "A strong storm system just off of New England is forcing wind to plunge from the north into Pennsylvania and beyond, carrying with them smoke from these wildfires."
Typically when wildfires occur in other regions, Tyburski said the smoke lingers at more than 10,000 feet in the air, in the northeast.
"While we may see its hazy effects, the smoke is not low enough to cause any major health concerns," he said. "In this case, there is enough smoke that it is being driven down closer to the ground, and thus we can smell it, along with having it cause hazier than normal conditions."
Tyburski also said the northern winds are also resulting cooler-than-average temperatures in Central Pennsylvania
"Those winds coming from the north are tapping into some cooler air, and along with the smoke are making temperatures some 10 degrees below normal for this time of year," he said.
As of early Wednesday afternoon, Tyburski expected the conditions to linger for about 36 more hours.
"There should be some change come Friday, which we anticipate will still be smoky," he explained. "A shift in winds come Friday night into Saturday will bring with it clearer conditions.
"With a northwesterly shift in winds Friday, there should be improvement and by Saturday the smoky conditions should be out of here."
Tyburski said the smoke is causing some minor discomfort.
"People can expect watery eyes, soreness in their throats, and sinus congestion," he said. "Certain groups of people with heart or lung ailments, or breathing problems like asthma, may find the air quality exasperate those health conditions unfavorably."
Tyburski recommends individuals with health concerns stay indoors, where air filtration improves air quality. Those who work outside should limit their exposure and any strenuous activity that would increase one's intake of the air.
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.