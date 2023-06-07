STATE COLLEGE — Most people enjoy the crackling flames and relaxing smell of a campfire while enjoying the great outdoors, but when it comes to living with the smell and haze of smoke from wildfires, that's a different story.

Meteorologist Aaron Tyburski, with the National Weather Service in State College, said a powerful storm system and dry conditions are to blame for the smokey conditions which have blanketed the Northeast, including the Susquehanna River Valley.

Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.