WILLIAMSPORT — The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society will be featuring "First in Flight" as presented by playwright Robert Hughes, at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at the museum, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.
"First in Flight" will explore the triumphs and disappointments of Orville and Wilbur Wright, who Hughes labels as "symbols of America can do with their ingenuity and grit."
The Wright Brothers were encouraged to be entrepreneurial, owning both a bicycle business and publishing a newspaper, as well as ‘pilots of the sky’ scientists. They succeeded and of course, wrote their names in the pages of American aviation history.
Hughes, of Carriage Trade Productions, has performed throughout the region in a long-list of plays and performances. Among Hughes’ characterizations are his portrayals as actor John Barrymore in “Barrymore’s Ghost” and as playwright Jason Miller in a biographical play, “Go Irish! The Purgatory Diaries of Jason Miller.”
His work also includes a depiction of coal miners’ lives, an ‘interview’ with Frederick Douglass, a dramatization of the life of Franklin Delano Roosevelt, and a forthcoming sketch of Holocaust survivor Elie Weisel.
