HARRISBURG — Data released Tuesday by the state Department of Health (DOH) showed confirmed new cases of COVID-19 increased by 36 in both Lycoming and Northumberland counties. One new death was reported in both Northumberland and Union counties.
Cases rose by 16 in Snyder County and four in Montour County. Union County saw cases rise by 10, according to the DOH.
Evangelical Community Hospital’s COVID-19 dashboard, updated Tuesday, showed 24 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19. Only one of those is vaccinated. Five COVID patients are in the critical care unit, all of whom are unvaccinated. One is on a ventilator, and that patient is unvaccinated, according to the hospital. Of 95 admitted patients, the hospital reported 24 of those were admitted with COVID-19.
The hopsital’s peak admission for COVID was in December, at 58.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Lycoming County, 11,530 cases (315 deaths)
• Montour County, 2,018 cases (68 deaths)
• Northumberland County, 9,518 cases (378 deaths)
• Snyder County, 3,235 cases (92 deaths)
• Union County, 5,121 cases (93 deaths)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.