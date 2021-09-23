FORTY-FORT — Big Brothers Big Sisters of NEPA recently received a $10, 219 foundation grant from the Williamsport Lycoming Community Fund Capacity Building Grant Program at the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania.
The grant will be used to update the agency’s software and computers in order to streamline and expedite its one-to-one youth/mentor matching process.
Since its inception in 1974, BBBS of NEPA has served the counties of Carbon, Columbia, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe, Montour, Northumberland, Union, Snyder and Wyoming. Roughly 100 youths in the 11 counties are currently being served by the program. Lycoming County has 25 youth/mentor matches with a match goal of 35 for the year.
Youth ages 7-14 are matched with a teen, ages 16 and up, or with a positive adult role model, to inspire and ignite the potential of youth.
“The need we have is technology based,” said Michelle Hamilton, executive director of BBBS NEPA. “Many of our interviews are conducted over Zoom and other virtual platforms."
She said it takes months to get referral forms, applications, and other documents back due to slow mail.
Funding for Big Brothers Big Sisters programs is provided through the United Way, state and federal grants, private donations, and fund-raising efforts.
For more information about Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeastern Pennsylvania, call 570-824-8756 or visit:www.bbbsnepa.com.
The First Community Foundation works to improve the quality of life in north central Pennsylvania through community leadership, the promotion of philanthropy, the strengthening of nonprofit impact and the perpetual stewardship of charitable assets.
For more information, visit www.FCFPartnership.org.
