LEWISBURG — The fall election was one of many topics discussed Tuesday by Union County commissioners at a forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area (LWVLA).
The online forum featured Jeff Reber, Union County commissioner chair, as well as Commissioners Preston Boop and Stacy Richards. More than two-dozen LWVLA members and other guests also logged on.
Reber, who also chairs Union County Election Board meetings, said voting this fall will be according to a newly drawn map based on the Pennsylvania General Assembly district map which will officially change when the new general assembly convenes.
Greater Lewisburg will be divided among portions of the 76th, 85th and 83rd Assembly Districts. Reber explained neighbors may find themselves in different districts when the next General Assembly convenes.
“The new 76th runs from Bucknell University up to Lock Haven University. That is the easiest way to describe it,” said Reber. “The Borough of Lewisburg is actually in the 76th (District).”
Reber and Richards submitted a request that Lewisburg and East Buffalo Township stay in the same district.
“That did not happen,” Reber added. “I personally would have liked one representative in Union County, but instead we have three.”
He noted there will be no changes in polling place locations between now and Election Day.
Reber also covered the topic of broadband, especially improvements long sought for the western end of the county. Further improvement is ahead, Reber said, thanks to funds through the Pennsylvania Broadband Authority. Affordability, accessibility and support were cited as keys to success.
Richards told forum attendees that utility scale solar electricity arrays are a major concern. She noted changes to land use is among the way arrays could affect the county and its economy.
“Our preference would be that these utilities promoting solar projects actually go on brownfields (former industrial sites), grayfields (underused real estate), or places that don’t have prime farmland,” Richards said. “But that is not where they are required to go right now.”
Richards said misleading leases offered to property owners and what to do with solar panels after their useful life is done are also potential areas of concern. She recommended solar arrays for local use, rather than for transfer of electric power to a regional grid as well as reduction of electricity use.
League members also heard that about 60 applications were received for $8.7 million in ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds available through the county. The deadline was at the end of May and commissioners are being deliberative as grant applications are reviewed.
Boop said farmland preservation and the encroachment of utility scale solar projects are related. He observed that as more farmland is taken out of food production, the county is more reliant on products like feed corn from outside.
Staff writer Matt Farrand can be reached at 570-742-9671 and via email at matt@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.