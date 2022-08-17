League of Women Voters host forum with commissioners

From left, Union County commissioners Jeff Reber, Preston Boop and Stacy Richards spoke Tuesday during the League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area forum.

 MATT FARRAND/The Standard-Journal

LEWISBURG — The fall election was one of many topics discussed Tuesday by Union County commissioners at a forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area (LWVLA).

The online forum featured Jeff Reber, Union County commissioner chair, as well as Commissioners Preston Boop and Stacy Richards. More than two-dozen LWVLA members and other guests also logged on.

