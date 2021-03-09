Nursing center corrects deficiencies

MILTON — The Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center has corrected a series of deficiencies identified during a Dec. 4 survey, according to information posted recently on the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.
“Based on a revisit survey and state monitoring survey completed on Jan. 20, 2021, it was determined that Milton Rehabilitation and Nursing Center corrected all federal deficiencies,” the report said.
During an interview conducted at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 2, the initial report said the family of one resident revealed they had not been notified about the resident’s weight loss for a one-month period.
In another finding, the report said the center “failed to maintain acceptable parameters of nutrition for one of six residents sampled.”
According to the report, a liquid protein supplement was ordered for one resident on March 31. That supplement was discontinued July 2, with no new supplement administered.
On Dec. 4, the report said the center’s director of nursing reported the facility failed to complete a monthly weight record for the resident.
A July 2, 2019, report for one resident found she had “heavy plaque and food debris, and was at high risk for cavities,” the DOH report said.
There was no further documentation that the resident received additional dental care, the DOH said.
In another issue of non-compliance, the report said one resident received a pneumonia vaccination in 2007, prior to turning 65. However, there was no documentation in place to indicate the resident received a recommended second vaccination.
At 9:49 a.m. Dec. 4, the report said the facility’s west wing medication room was found to be unlocked, with no licensed staff at the nursing station.
At 12:25 p.m. Dec. 4, multiple violations were reported on a medication cart. An open bottle of medication was noted, along with injectors with no date.
Violations were also reported in the kitchen area, including black stains and dried spills in the dishwashing area. In addition, puddles with black material measuring 2 feet were found under an ice machine which had a “do not use” sign.
On Dec. 1, the report said an inspection revealed that no assist bars were placed on either side of a toilet, as required.
