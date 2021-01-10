WILLIAMSPORT — State police announced a 17-year-old has been arrested and charged as an adult with attempted homicide and related charges stemming from the shooting of a juvenile in November in the city.
Nigel Staten-Chambers was charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, criminal mischief and firearms violations and jailed in Lycoming County Prison.
The alleged incident took place at about 6:05 p.m. Nov. 23 when multiple gunshots were reported at 941 Penn St., Williamsport.
Staten-Chambers allegedly planned with other juveniles to confront another juvenile at the residence, troopers reported. When they arrived, three juveniles came onto the porch and at some point, Staten-Chambers fired rounds at the juveniles from a grass area at a nearby residence, police noted.
One of the juveniles was struck the pelvic area and transported to the hospital, where the bullet was surgically removed.
A police investigation reportedly showed that Staten-Chambers obtained a stolen 9mm firearm, which was allegedly used in the shooting.
