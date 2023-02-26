Simmonds receives DAISY Award

Meghan Simmonds, RN, DAISY Award recipient, center, was given the award after being nominated by two different patients. She stands with Kali Strohecker and her children, left, and Lauren Smith, right.

 PROVIDED BY DEANNA HOLLENBACH/EVANGELICAL COMMUNITY HOSPITAL

LEWISBURG — Meghan Simmonds, RN, was presented with the DAISY Award on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The award is presented to a nurse who exemplifies clinical expertise and compassionate care and is recognized as a role model in the nursing community.

An employee of Evangelical Community Hospital’s obstetrics unit, The Family Place, since September 2014, Simmonds was nominated by two different patients as they went through their birthing experiences under her watch.

