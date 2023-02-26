Simmonds receives DAISY Award

LEWISBURG — Meghan Simmonds, RN, was presented with the DAISY Award on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The award is presented to a nurse who exemplifies clinical expertise and compassionate care and is recognized as a role model in the nursing community.
An employee of Evangelical Community Hospital’s obstetrics unit, The Family Place, since September 2014, Simmonds was nominated by two different patients as they went through their birthing experiences under her watch.
Both Lauren Smith and Kali Strohecker, an Evangelical employee and patient, nominated Simmonds and shared their experiences with the DAISY committee for award consideration.
“Meghan truly made me believe that I was capable of birthing a baby naturally," Smith wrote, in her nomination. "Her words were so intentional and inspiring, and she seemed to custom fit her approach to my needs and the needs of the midwife. My birth experience was made special because of her. Meghan’s excellence and care extended past birth, as she walked me through many big emotions and made me feel like the most fantastic mother for this child. Meghan is a superstar and I count myself lucky that I was able to be in her fantastic care.”
In Simmonds’ second nomination, Strohecker shared “Meghan was on top of our care and listened to any concerns I had.”
She said Simmonds made sure her c-section would not be performed until her husband arrived.
When her baby, Myles, was born, Strohecker said there were some issues.
"But between Meghan and Dr. Dino Baca I knew he was in amazing hands,” she wrote.
Award Nominations are presented for consideration through a process of anonymity. The winner is then selected by a board of healthcare workers. Each DAISY Award Honoree is given a DAISY Award pin, a certificate of honor, a gift card from Service First Federal Credit Union, and a stone sculpture entitled, A Healer’s Touch, handcrafted by a tribe in Zimbabwe.
Nominations for the DAISY award can be made by patients, patient family members, colleagues, and providers. If an Evangelical Community Hospital nurse has displayed extraordinary clinical expertise and compassion, visit www.DAISYnomination.org/ECH and fill out a nomination form.
