HARRISBURG — Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) is encouraging organizations involved in water resource restoration and protection across Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties to apply for the next round of Growing Greener grants through the Department of Environmental Protection’s (DEP) Growing Greener Plus Grants Program.
New this year, applicants may apply for Stormwater Management Planning (Act 167) grants under the Storm Water Management Act. Growing Greener grants are designed to improve or protect this commonwealth’s waters from nonpoint source pollution associated with agricultural activities, acid mine drainage (AMD), stormwater runoff, energy resource extraction and streambank and shoreline degradation. Bond Forfeiture and AMD Set-Aside grants, offered as part of Growing Greener Plus, are designed to address legacy mining impacts.
