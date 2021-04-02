Finding the silver lining

SUNBURY — "What was your silver lining in this cloud?"
Father Michael Rothan, chaplain at Bucknell University, said that question was posed during a recent meeting of area chaplains. Another chaplain challenged those at the meeting to find the "silver lining" they have experienced throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rothan was the speaker during the Sunbury YMCA's 55th annual Good Friday message, held Friday morning via Zoom.
Since the silver lining question was asked, Rothan has been reflecting on my "silver linings" which has emerged throughout the pandemic.
While his message reflected on Jesus being crucified, for the forgiveness of sins, Rothan also encouraged participants to reflect on the positives which have come out of the pandemic.
Rothan shared that his father was ill, and being cared for by his 80-year-old mother, prior to the onset of the pandemic. The two lived two hours away.
When Bucknell University shifted to remote education at the onset of the pandemic, Rothan was able to return home to help care for his father.
"A lot of closure happened," Rothan said. "When my dad (passed away), I had no regrets."
As the chaplains reflected on their own silver linings in the pandemic, Rothan said several noted they were able to spend more time with family.
"My hope for today... is that we look at our own sufferings and find redemption in them," Rothan said.
He shared that a Catholic rosary consists of 55 beads.
Rothan challenged those viewing his message to look at the 55 beads on their own rosary, and to use each bead to reflect on something they're thankful for.
"If you don't have a rosary, use your Mardi Gras beads," Rothan said. "Think about what you're thankful for through this pandemic."
