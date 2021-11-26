PONCE INLET, Fla. — It seems apropos that while spending a few hours recently scouting out historic stock car racing locations in the greater Daytona Beach, Fla., area that I met a former professional motorcycle racer.
As I pulled into Racing’s North Turn, a restaurant in Ponce Inlet, Fla., I noticed a man placing a hose inside of a work truck.
As I looked at a historic racing monument on site, I heard the man telling someone else who stopped by that the restaurant was closed that day. Soon, I struck up a conversation with the man — Shane Horton — who shared a little of the history of the location.
He pointed to a beach access road next to the restaurant, and noted that’s where the north turn of a 4.1-mile beach road course — which was the site of NASCAR-sanctioned races from 1948 through 1958 — was located. The north turn was the portion of the track where competitors transitioned from racing on the beach to a stretch of paved highway A1A.
According to Horton, a ticket booth and grandstands were also located in the area of the turn.
Throughout my conversation with Horton, he kept reminding me that motorcycles raced on Daytona Beach longer than stock cars did.
Nine miles north of Racing’s North Turn — along a beach boardwalk in the area of a Hilton Hotel — stands a magnificent monument celebrating the history of motorcycle racing in the area. The monument primarily pays homage to the Daytona 200, a motorcycle race now contested at the nearby Daytona International Speedway, and an event which Horton previously completed in.
The monument states the Daytona 200 was contested on the beach from 1937 through 1960. The list of winners highlighted on the monument includes NASCAR driver Paul Goldsmith in 1953 and IndyCar racer Joe Leonard in 1957 and 1958.
Along the boardwalk, in the area of the monument, are a series of plaques which share tidbits of Daytona’s rich racing history.
In addition to hosting popular beach racing events for motorcycles and cars, daredevils took to the sands in automobiles and airplanes attempting to break speed records.
One plaque notes that Sir Malcolm Campbell steered the famed “Bluebird” car to a record 330 mph on the beach.
Another plaque states the inaugural stock car race was contested on a 3.2-mile beach circuit in the area in March 1936. Milt Marion was the winner.
Stock car races on the beach moved to the Ponce Inlet course in 1948, with NASCAR’s first champion — Red Byron — claiming the win. NASCAR stock car races moved from the beach to the Daytona International Speedway in 1959.
Prior to my visit to the beach sites, I made a brief stop at the speedway, and saw the Daytona 500 Champions’ Walk of Fame, where the hand prints of recent winners are enshrined on the sidewalk.
After a stop at the speedway, the beach boardwalk and a drive by the Streamline Hotel where NASCAR was founded on Dec. 14, 1947, I stopped at Racing’s North Turn.
I asked Horton if he was the business owner. He said no, he’s a contractor who does maintenance work at restaurants in the area. He also enjoys fishing, and casually mentioned he was once a professional motorcycle racer who considers the Road Atlanta course in Georgia to be his home track. During his career, he raced in top-level American Motorcyclists Association (AMA) events, but said success was difficult to come by in the division due to the stiff level of competition.
When asked about his overall racing successes, Horton smiled and humbly said “I have a nice-sized trophy room at home.”
He also spoke about the annual North Turn Legends Beach Parade, held each February on the beach near the restaurant.
The owners of historic race cars drive their machines on the beach during that event. Horton said legendary racers like Richard Petty often attend.
Horton encouraged me to one day attend the parade. It is on my bucket list.
