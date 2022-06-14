SELINSGROVE — Three members of the Susquehanna University Class of 2022 will begin postgraduate journeys in Europe through the Teaching Assistant Program in France (TAPIF).
The following alumni will be English teaching assistants in French-speaking public schools:
Julia Loudenback, a French studies major with a focus in education, will be on the Caribbean island of Martinique.
Lilly Major, a French studies major, will be in the Caen area, Normandy.
John Pelaez, a French studies and biomedical sciences double major, will be in the Strasbourg area in northeastern France.
Additionally, Nicole Grace of the Class of 2021, has been accepted for a second year at the Académie de Rennes in Brittany.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.