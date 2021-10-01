LEWISBURG — The owner of the Lewisburg Farmers Market said Thursday that a printed sign containing a quote attributed to Joseph Goebbels had been removed.
Gerald Stauffer said the vendor had been contacted by the manager of the market regarding the sign and it would not be in place on the next market day. Stauffer admitted there had been feedback from the public regarding the sign.
Since Stauffer’s acquisition of the market in 2020, he said vendors have written agreements and general rules to follow. Previously, use of the market did not require either a contract or compliance with general rules.
“It is general in the sense that we are not going to say you can sell red roses but not pink,” Stauffer explained. “It is more by interpretation of ‘be decent, be welcoming.’”
Generally, vendors were allowed to decorate their market areas as they see fit. However, he stressed maintaining a decent and welcoming atmosphere would help all vendors.
“The market know(s) this particular person and vendor,” Stauffer added. “With that more personal knowledge and relationship, we know that his intentions were not the way the community received it.”
The printed quote attributed to Goebbels inferred that a lie repeated with enough frequency could be perceived as truth. The name and title “Nazi propagandist” followed the quote.
