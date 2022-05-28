MILTON — Murder and mystery will take center stage at Christ Wesleyan Theatre Productions' performance of "Murder on the Orient Express", a production now two years in the making.
The play, based on the iconic Agatha Christie novel of the same name and adapted by playwright Ken Ludwig, follows the fateful journey of a luxury locomotive that sees a passenger murdered in his compartment, spurring an investigation on the rails by esteemed detective Hercule Poirot into a tangle of plots and suspects aboard the train.
"It's a really neat story about love, tragedy, romance and twists and turns," said Director Ryan Brosious, who is also a pastor at Christ Wesleyan Church in Milton.
"(This adaptation) actually brings more humor into than you might expect. People have seen different movie versions of this and I actually think it's funnier than even those are. It's a nice balance because there's obviously some heavy moments in it too," he added.
"It's been a really cool and really fun experience handling all the backstage stuff," said Junior Director Katie Corbeill. "You don't realize how much goes into a show until you're actually back there trying to put it together. We have a great team, they work together and collaborate really well."
The show was originally planned for 2020 but was delayed after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Assistant Director Carole Brosious said the cast remains unchanged since it was originally assembled two years ago.
"When we had to cancel because of COVID we said, 'when we do this, you are the cast.'"
"With the pandemic and everything we've had to delay a couple times, so it's been really nice to finally get the show on stage," said Ryan Brosious, who praised the cast and crew behind the play. "It's really fun, totally brilliant cast of people, just amazing talent."
He said without the pandemic a show typically takes around nine months to produce from start to finish.
"I was looking over the play bill, and you get to the crew pages and I'm always amazed. It doesn't matter how many times I see it, I'm amazed at how many people it takes to actually make the show work," said Carole Brosious.
Mark and Tara Allred, who play the mustachioed detective Poirot and Mrs. Helen Hubbard respectively, said they enjoy the smaller, more personal feel of the show compared to some of the larger productions they've performed in with the theater ministry.
"We both really enjoy the camaraderie with the small cast...the dynamic that you get with the other actors is very, very different than you'd get with the big shows. It's much, much easier to connect and we spend as much time joking and laughing as we do running the shows," said Tara Allred.
Both have also performed in the church's previous Agatha Christie adaptations, including "The Mousetrap" and "And Then There Were None."
The cast includes Mark Allred as Hercule Poirot, Pastor Ryan Brosious as Monsieur Bouc, Christine Hilterman as Mary Debenham, Seth Confer as Colonel Arbuthnot, Cameron Edinger as Hector McQueen, Nathan Crawford as Michel/Head Waiter, Corey Woodcock as Princess Dragomiroff, Rebekah Richardson as Greta Ohlsson, Natalie Logan as Countess Andrenyi, Tara Allred as Helen Hubbard and Chris Dailey as Samuel Ratchett.
The show will be held in the auditorium of the Christ Wesleyan Church, 363 Stamm Rd., Milton, at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 16, and Friday, June 17. A matinee showing will be held 2p.m. Saturday, June 18. Tickets are available online at www.cwtheater.org or at the door before they're sold out.
