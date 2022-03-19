LEWISBURG — Weis Markets recently presented a check for more than $7,000 to help support local Special Olympics Pennsylvania — Centre County athletes.
This past fall, customers at local Weis Markets had the option of rounding up their order, or to donate $1, $3, $5 or $10, at checkout, to help support Special Olympics athletes in their community.
“We are so thankful for the support that we receive from our volunteers and local community. We couldn’t do it without them. Weis’s generous support helps us make a huge impact in the lives of our athletes,” said Pam Velasquez, Regional Executive Director – The Wilds Region, Special Olympics Pennsylvania.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.