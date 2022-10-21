Like many who are passionate about motorsports, there are race tracks which top my list of being among my favorites.
One of the best automobile races I ever attended was the 1997 IndyCar race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. The 2001 Cup race at Atlanta — where Kevin Harvick barely edged Jeff Gordon to the finish line to claim his first win — is also among my list of favorite races.
Although it’s been 12 years since I was there, I’ve also enjoyed attending the 24 Hours of Daytona sports car race at Daytona International Speedway. It’s one of the few road courses in the world where you can sit in the grandstands and see the entire track.
This weekend, NASCAR’s top three divisions race at a track which I’ve been to on two different occasions. My 2011 visit to the Homestead-Miami Speedway produced possibly the best NASCAR race I’ve ever been in attendance at.
I first journeyed to South Florida in 2003, to take in the IndyCar race at the 1.5-mile oval in Homestead.
Getting to the track was half the fun, as I drove my 1995 Camaro through South Beach. To this day, I still believe I was told there were no rooms available at a hotel which I stopped at because the attendants could tell I could not afford a room at the fabulous facility.
The drive out of South Florida after the race — through the area of the Florida Everglades — was also fun.
Attending races as a spectator at the time — before garnering media credentials to cover numerous races at Pocono Raceway — I came to recognize Homestead-Miami Speedway as one of the best facilities to view a race from.
The IndyCar race itself was a competitive one, with now six-time champion Scott Dixon edging the late Dan Wheldon to the finish line. I knew I would one day return to Homestead.
That happened in 2011, when I traveled to Florida for one of NASCAR’s most epic season finales. Other than the 1992 finale at Atlanta — where Alan Kulwicki topped four other drivers to win the championship — the final race of 2011 produced one of NASCAR’s greatest battles for a title. That came before NASCAR’s contrived final-four format seemingly ruined the fun of a finale.
Tony Stewart dropped from contention early in the race after experiencing what I recall to be a potential mechanical problem. He methodically worked his way back to the front of the field.
Interrupted by a rainstorm, the race resumed under the lights. The two title contenders — Stewart and Carl Edwards — waged a battle to the finish.
Stewart — who just happens to be one of my all-time favorite NASCAR drivers — ended up beating Edwards to the finish line, to claim his third championship in NASCAR’s top divisions.
While Homestead is one of my favorite tracks, I’m willing to bet it’s a bitter place for Edwards.
After losing the 2011 championship to Stewart, Edwards returned to Homestead as a championship favorite in 2016.
Edwards dominated the race, and appeared to be well on his way to his first Cup title. However, on a late-race restart, Joey Logano blatantly wrecked Edwards from the lead.
That move opened the door for Jimmie Johnson to claim his record-tying seventh championship. Edwards mysteriously walked away from Cup racing after that event. While he’s a private man and largely keeps to myself, I still theorize it’s because of what Logano did to him in the finale — and the contrived championship format developed by NASCAR — that didn’t sit well with Edwards.
Of the drivers still eligible for this year’s championship, Denny Hamlin, Logano and William Byron have all won races at Homestead.
Hamlin leads the way with three wins. Logano claimed his championship by winning at Homestead in 2018, and is already locked into this year’s final four.
Byron may be the favorite to win Sunday as he claimed the checkered flag at the track last season. He also won a truck race at Homestead in 2016.
Other active Cup drivers to have won in the division at Homestead are Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch and Martin Truex.
Several other active Cup drivers have won at Homestead in Xfinity and truck competition. That list includes Kyle Larson, Daniel Suarez, Cole Custer, Tyler Reddick, Harrison Burton and Cup championship contender Chase Briscoe.
