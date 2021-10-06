LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg 3 polling place will remain where it is for the November election.
However, the county department overseeing elections remained open to finding a spot for the polling location now at the Weis Center for the Performing Arts.
Greg Katherman, Union County director of elections and voter registration, said inquires would be made in view of requests for a location central to the precinct and with better lighting. He noted about 100 of the 2,216 registered voters in the ward voted in the last election, with about 20 voting by mail.
Commissioners voted 2 to 1 to use the Weis Center as a polling place for Lewisburg 3 voters. Commissioner Jeff Reber and Preston Boop, commissioner chair, voted in favor while Commissioner Stacy Richards voted against.
An amendment to specify that the polling place would be used for the Municipal Election of Tuesday, Nov. 2, introduced by Richards, failed for lack of a second.
Reber, also Election Board chair, said they would commit to researching other locations.
Prior to the vote, precinct resident Nada Gray said she had voted at several spots in the ward through the years. But Gray did not care for voting at the Weis Center because it is neither in Ward 3 nor was it within the borough limits.
Julianna Cooper, former judge of elections, said parking was a problem at the Weis Center. It was also poorly lit at night. Cooper provided a phone number for the GreenSpace Center and said open, public forum space was available there.
Mayor Judy Wagner said it was easier to vote at the GreenSpace Center, noting that the Weis Center was “slighlty intimidating for many residents of the borough,” because they may not be familiar with it.
Kendy Alvarez, Democratic nominee for mayor, asked prior to the vote if the decision would be permanent. Katherman said it was permanent until changed by the Election Board.
Debra Sulai, council member and acting Ward 3 judge of elections, similarly cited the lack of ample lighting. Electronic voting tablets, she claimed, were not bright enough to be read in what could be low light.
Katherman recalled that the Lewisburg 3 polling place was at Larison Hall on St. George Street until the 2020 presidential election when they relocated to the Weis Center due to its use by Bucknell students. Previous attempts to find a new spot, including inquiries of Sacred Heart Church and the GreenSpace Center, had for various reasons been unsuccessful.
