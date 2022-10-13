MONTGOMERY — Eagle Grange No. 1 has announced two upcoming events.
Holiday Treasures will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, at the grange hall, located at the intersection of Route 15 and East Blind Road, Montgomery. Those attending should bring a holiday heirloom, which holds a special meaning, to show.
A take-out turkey dinner will be served from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the grange hall. The menu will include roast turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, frozen corn, cranberry-orange relish, pickles, rolls and homemade pumpkin pie.
For more information, or to reserve a dinner, call Joann Murray at 570-547-1340.
