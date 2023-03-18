POTTS GROVE — After being de-certified by East Chillisquaque Township supervisors in February 2022 from providing services in the township, the Potts Grove Fire Company may soon be responding to emergency calls again — just not in the township where the fire company is based.

Turbot Township Supervisor Chair Keith Houtz confirmed his board of supervisors this week approved entering into a mutual aide agreement with the Potts Grove Fire Company, to allow the Potts Grove department to assist in responding to calls in the Turbot Township Fire Department's coverage area.

Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.