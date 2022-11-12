Keller will continue to serve

Fred Keller

 Kristie Boyd

WATSONTOWN — More than 100 business leaders and 10 veterans took part in Friday's Central PA Chamber of Commerce Legislative breakfast, held at the Watson Inn and featuring the final update from outgoing Congressman Fred Keller (R-12).

The event was held to hear a final update and to thank Congressman Fred Keller for his service to area communities and businesses.

Staff writer Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or email jimd@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.