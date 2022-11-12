Keller will continue to serve

WATSONTOWN — More than 100 business leaders and 10 veterans took part in Friday's Central PA Chamber of Commerce Legislative breakfast, held at the Watson Inn and featuring the final update from outgoing Congressman Fred Keller (R-12).
The event was held to hear a final update and to thank Congressman Fred Keller for his service to area communities and businesses.
Keller spent two terms in Congress following a special election in 2019. He opted to not seek re-election after legislative district boundaries were changed based on the 2020 census.
He said after Tuesday's election his office in Washington was cleared out, and he's currently working from his Williamsport office.
Keller welcomed and sincerely thanked the veterans in attendance at the breakfast for their "sacrifice and for doing good around the world."
Keller then went on to give an update on what's currently happening in Congress. He spoke of needing to balance the federal budget and how raising the debt ceiling impacts the budget.
"The government's debt will affect our businesses, families and our young people for years to come," Keller said
The congressman also talked about two pieces of legislation that he's involved with currently that has not yet passed through Congress. One being legislation to allow prospective trade school students to use government pell grants to be used in funding their education.
Keller recently introduced legislation that would remove restrictions on private sector involvement in the Federal Work Study (FWS) program to ensure students are gaining relevant career experience in their field of study, and to better prepare them for in-demand careers upon entering the workforce.
“Students should have streamlined access to job opportunities and flexibility to explore career interests while still in school," he said.
If approved, Keller said the legislation will more effectively target the federal work study program toward matching students to those in-demand careers and help fill the skills gap needed by employers. That legislation is still pending action by congress.
Keller said one thing he's proud to have gotten passed was legislation to make sure veterans receive their benefits. He said during the COVID-19 pandemic the veterans benefit center shut down and veterans were not getting the benefits they needed.
Congress worked to come up with a plan to make sure veterans were not left behind and still received the benefits they deserved. Keller said the Veteran's Care Act was one of the biggest pieces of legislation that he felt he worked on in his time in Congress.
"Knowing people and their needs, that's what Congress needs to care about," said Keller.
Keller went on to praise the excellent healthcare options residents have in the region.
Keller spoke about the need for Congress to get back to having energy that's produced in the United States.
"By 2050 we are going to need 50% more energy," he said. "Right now the greatest amount comes from fossil fuels."
While he's not against renewable energy sources, he said in the meantime as those are being developed the country needs to "embrace American energy and support creating energy here and not rely on other countries."
Keller said he was one of several Republican Congressmen who urged President Joe Biden to take immediate action by issuing a five-year offshore leasing plan for oil that includes regular annual lease sales in U.S. off-shore areas.
Keller is thankful for the eight years he spent serving in Pennsylvania's House of Representatives prior to going to Washington.
"If I would have gone straight to Washington out of the private industry sector, my head would have exploded," Keller said.
The most surprising thing he experienced when he first went to Harrisburg as a State Representative of Pennsylvania's 85th Legislative District was seeing "how government doesn't work."
In Congress, he said the most important issue facing people in the 12th District was that of political division.
"If we can't stop attacking people politically we are going to loose some incredible talent," said Keller. "You can disagree, but let's focus on the policy instead of the person. We're all human."
On Jan. 3, Keller's term will be up, so what is the Congressman going to do afterward? Keller jokingly said, "I'll have a job fair and hire all of you."
On a more serious note, Keller said he is "not giving up early and will continue to work for the people I serve."
"What I will be doing next is yet to be determined," he said. "You don't have to be elected to an office in order to serve."
Keller also took the time to publicly thank his staff for the hard work they've done over his past two terms. He thanked his wife for sticking with him and being supportive in whatever he's done.
He also gave a heart felt thank you to Max Bingaman, of Bingaman's Lumber, in Kreamer for being a mentor to him for most of his adult life.
