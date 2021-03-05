I’ll readily admit I was taken back by the recent announcement that 30-year-old USAC star Chris Windom will be driving for Rick Ware Racing in the March 28 NASCAR Cup series race to be contested on the dirt-covered Bristol Motor Speedway.
After Bryan Clauson was killed in a 2016 USAC midget race in Nebraska, Windom was immediately tagged as the USAC driver to most likely make it to become an automobile racing superstar.
In addition to his extensive USAC success, Clauson competed both the NASCAR Xfinity series and the Indy 500.
In order to prep for a potential jump to IndyCar competition, Windom landed a ride in the Indy Lights series. However, his 2019 Indy Lights debut at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway came to a dramatic end as his car flipped through the air — along the retaining wall — after being collected in a crash he couldn’t avoid.
Twenty-four hours before that crash, the tire on a USAC car Windom was driving at the Indiana State Fairgrounds blew, causing the car to flip spectacularly along the front stretch.
The night of his Indy Lights debut, Windom was involved in another USAC crash, this time at Lucas Oil Raceway Park in Clermont, Ind.
He walked away unscathed from all of those crashes, and just kept racing, proving he is a tough competitor.
While those memories of Windom immediately came to my mind upon hearing of his impending NASCAR Cup debut, they certainly do not define his career. He’s claimed the championship in USAC’s Silver Crown, sprint car and midget divisions. Across the three series, Windom has netted 35 victories.
While he will likely never land an IndyCar ride, Windom’s future in a top-tier racing circuit may hinge on his Bristol performance. While he is a dirt track racer with stock car experience, I expect Windom’s chances of success at Bristol to be minimal. The Rick Ware Racing team he will be driving for has a terrible track record. A strong run with the back marker team could boost his chances of finding other NASCAR rides.
Windom does have a respectable stock car resume. He started seven ARCA races between 2011 and 2015, with a best finish of third on the dirt at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in 2011. He also finished fifth at the track in 2014. Later that same year, Windom finished fifth on the dirt at the DuQuoin Fairgrounds.
He’s also contested five NASCAR truck races between 2017 and 2018, with a best finish of 18th on the dirt at Eldora Speedway in Ohio.
While Windom is making attempts at progressing beyond the ultra-competitive USAC scene he is most well known for being involved in, there is another driver I would like to see break through the USAC ranks into a major racing circuit.
Five-time USAC Silver Crown champion Kody Swanson made his debut in the Indy Pro 2000 Series — a division similar to Indy Lights — at Lucas Oil Raceway Park last summer. He dominated the race to score his first victory.
In February, Swanson claimed a World Series of Asphalt Stock Car race win at New Smyrna Speedway in Florida.
Swanson’s a diverse driver, and I believe he could find great success in either IndyCar or stock cars, if he’s given the right opportunities with top teams.
USAC has a rich history of being a launching point for championship drivers who have gone on to become racing superstars. Legendary drivers to win championships across USAC’s top three divisions include AJ Foyt, Al Unser, Mario Andretti, Parnelli Jones, Jeff Gordon and Tony Stewart.
Christopher Bell, who recently scored his first NASCAR Cup series victory on the road course at Daytona, won the 2013 USAC midget championship.
