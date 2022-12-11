Toomey announces candidacy for judge

SUNBURY — District Judge Mike Toomey has announced his candidacy for judge of the Court of Common Pleas of Northumberland County.
"After learning of the news that President Judge Charles Saylor decided to retire after a tremendous and dedicated career on the bench, I began to ponder the idea of running to fill his seat," Toomey wrote, in a press release. "My decision to seek a seat on the bench is based on my belief that I have the experience and qualifications to best serve the people as their Judge. I feel I am the most qualified candidate based on my life’s experience as a prosecutor, veteran and magisterial district judge."
Toomey served as a county assistant district attorney for 20 years, including serving as co-prosecutor on two murder trials.
"I have fought hard to stop drug dealers from peddling their poison on our streets and I am proud to say that I never lost a trial against a drug dealer," Toomey wrote. "In 2005 I was chosen to work as one of the original team members on the county's new drug court treatment program."
As district judge, Toomey said he started a community service program for youthful offenders, and I have coordinated with county agencies to help people with mental health, addiction and truancy issues. He recently accepted a position as a judge on the new Truancy Court.
A veteran of the U.S. Army, Toomey began his service in 1983. He served for 21 years, including time in the Army Reserves. Toomey served during Operation Desert Storm in 1991, and in Baghdad during Operation Iraqi Freedom.
He was a master sergeant while in Iraq and later became Company First Sergeant.
Toomey grew up in Scranton, graduated from Marywood University, and obtained a law degree from Widener University’s School of Law in 1996.
Toomey and his wife, Tammy, live in Rockefeller Township. They have two daughters, Heather and Lindsay, and four grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.