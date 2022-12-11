Toomey announces candidacy for judge

Mike Toomey

SUNBURY — District Judge Mike Toomey has announced his candidacy for judge of the Court of Common Pleas of Northumberland County.

"After learning of the news that President Judge Charles Saylor decided to retire after a tremendous and dedicated career on the bench, I began to ponder the idea of running to fill his seat," Toomey wrote, in a press release. "My decision to seek a seat on the bench is based on my belief that I have the experience and qualifications to best serve the people as their Judge.  I feel I am the most qualified candidate based on my life’s experience as a prosecutor, veteran and magisterial district judge."

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.