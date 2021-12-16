HARRISBURG — Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) announced a $3.1 million investment in the 23rd district to revitalize three freight lines through the state’s Rail Transportation Assistance (RTAP) and Rail Freight Assistance (RFAP) programs.
The three grants, approved by the State Transportation Committee, include:
• $2.3 million to rehabilitate the Central New York Railroad’s Lanesboro Bridge in Susquehanna County. The upgrades will improve safety for freight trains, vehicles and pedestrians beneath the bridge.
• $700,000 to replace 5,000 ties and refurbish an at-grade crossing along the RJ Corman Railroad’s Lehigh Line in Bradford County.
• $166,000 to upgrade yard tracks and extend siding 150 feet for Bulkmatic LLC in Lycoming County.
RFAP and RTAP are administered by the Bureau of Rail, Freight, Ports and Waterways. In 2021, 25 freight improvement projects from across the state have received funding totaling $33 million.
Pennsylvania manages 5,600 miles of freight lines and is home to 65 railroads, more than any other state in the country.
