WILLIAMSPORT — Public Relations and Marketing at Pennsylvania College of Technology took home gold, bronze and honorable mention recognition in the 2021 CUPPIE Awards sponsored by CUPRAP, College and University Public Relations and Associated Professionals.
The 14th annual CUPPIE Awards featured 357 entries from colleges, universities, agencies and providers of private, specialized and secondary education and accreditation. Penn College was honored for writing, video and magazine production efforts completed between Dec. 1, 2019, and Dec. 31, 2020.
A Gold CUPPIE was awarded to the college in the Writing – Long-Form Story category for “Making Makers,” a piece about The Dr. Welch Workshop: A Makerspace at Penn College, written by Tom Wilson, writer/editor-PCToday, for the fall 2020 issue of Penn College Magazine.
A Bronze CUPPIE was awarded in the Wild Card category for “Wildcats Give Thanks for UPMC Field,” a video produced and edited by Tom Speicher, writer/video producer, about the UPMC-funded athletic field renovation.
Another Bronze CUPPIE was awarded in the Magazines – In-House category for the fall 2020 issue of Penn College Magazine, edited by Jennifer A. Cline, writer/magazine editor, and designed by Sarah K. Patterson, graphic designer/project coordinator.
An Honorable Mention was awarded in the Advancement Communications – Agency or In-House category for the college’s online 2019-2020 Impact Report: Essential Investments, edited by Cline and designed by Phillip C. Warner, web developer.
Judges for the CUPPIES are experts in the field of communications and include designers, writers, educators, corporate executives and media professionals.
