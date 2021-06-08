LEWISBURG — The steamy weather this week has more than made up for the delayed start of the public pool season.
Luke Stanko, Lewisburg Community Pool manager on duty Monday, said pool activities were rained out the first two days they planned to be open.
“We were supposed to be open that Saturday and Sunday before Memorial Day,” he said on Monday. “But we were rained out both those days.”
But the most recent weekend was seasonably warm and attracted a big crowd.
The Grand Re-opening on Saturday, June 5, featured free swimming all day. Stanko speculated the free swim day would be a catalyst for family membership.
“They come here and the kids love it,” Stanko said. “If their kids love it they will want to come back. A membership will pay for itself if you come here enough times.”
Good attendance was also obvious amid the humid conditions early in the current week.
Stanko, who began as a pool lifeguard in 2017, was trained in the Lewisburg Community Pool. Still certified, he planned to fill in if there were holes in the lifeguard schedule. He noted that swim lessons, an important service missed last year, were filling up.
“We are definitely open and ready for business,” Stanko said. “Last year, I was working in the park doing park maintenance. So many people were coming up to me asking when is the pool open.”
Stanko recalled that the Lewisburg Community Pool did not open in 2020. This year, the staff was taking extra care to clean and sanitize the facility. Social distancing was also encouraged.
Visit www.bvrec.org for more pool information. A 2021 season pool pass may be purchased by calling 570-524-4774.
