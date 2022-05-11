MIFFLINBURG — A Lewisburg man has been charged with multiple counts after allegedly uploading pornographic images of children.
Skyler M. Feaster, 25, of Lewisburg, has been charged with 28 counts of felony dissemination of photo or film of child sex acts, 28 counts of felony child pornography and a single count of criminal use of a communication facility. The charges were filed in the office of District Judge Jeff Mensch, of Mifflinburg.
According to court documents, Deputy Attorney General A. Sheldon Kovach in January issued subpoenas to search specific internet addresses and user platforms. The filing also claimed a date of birth and phone number used for Snapchat registration matched Feaster's.
A state police computer crimes unit alleged that Feaster uploaded content believed to be child sexual abuse material (CSAM) in December. It was flagged for content which purportedly included minors performing sex acts on adult males and female juveniles exposing breasts and genitals.
Feaster, unable to post $125,000 monetary bail, was jailed. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, May 17, before Mensch
