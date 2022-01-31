TURBOTVILLE — Marantha Christian School recognized its honor roll students following the second quarter.

A honor roll

Benjamin Goertzen

Nicholas Peachey

Deanna Schmidt

Daniel Yoder

Brooke Brukholder

B honor roll

Andre Sensenig

Donovan Weaver

Kourtney Burkholder

Jonathan Byler

Phillip Hoover

Grant Martin

Regan Burkholder

Ravi Croutch

Chloe Reiff

Ashlyn Snyder

Darren Zimmerman

Holly Petersheim

Anisha Schmidt

Janae Sensenig

Micah Groff

Karyn Horst

Kirsten Zimmerman

