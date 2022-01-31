TURBOTVILLE — Marantha Christian School recognized its honor roll students following the second quarter.
A honor roll
Benjamin Goertzen
Nicholas Peachey
Deanna Schmidt
Daniel Yoder
Brooke Brukholder
B honor roll
Andre Sensenig
Donovan Weaver
Kourtney Burkholder
Jonathan Byler
Phillip Hoover
Grant Martin
Regan Burkholder
Ravi Croutch
Chloe Reiff
Ashlyn Snyder
Darren Zimmerman
Holly Petersheim
Anisha Schmidt
Janae Sensenig
Micah Groff
Karyn Horst
Kirsten Zimmerman
