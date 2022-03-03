Shannon named PennDOT Employee of the Month

MONTOURSVILLE — Sheena Shannon has been named PennDOT District 3 Employee of the Month for March.
Shannon serves as a clerk for the district’s construction unit. She coordinates unit travel arrangements and performs a wide range of clerical duties, including producing letters for signing, filing documents, answering phones, covering the reception desk, processing mail, organizing calendars, scheduling meetings, taking meeting minutes, creating and sending emails, and reviewing District memorandums.
She is also part of the district’s editorial review team. The team is responsible for compiling transportation-related news articles that appear online and on regional media websites.
Shannon was instrumental in the development of a rotational calendar assignment for clerical staff to cover the reception area.
During the fall and winter months, she works with construction personnel to prepare and organize the Construction Winter School program that District 3 holds for staff and contractors helping to prepare them for the upcoming construction season.
Shannon assists in the organization of the annual Santa visit and Easter egg hunt for the children of District 3 employees. The last two years, she organized virtual Santa visits.
Shannon is a 17-year employee with PennDOT. She lives in Montoursville with her husband Shawn and sons Bryson and Brennan. In her spare time, she enjoys working on projects with her husband and spending time with her family.
