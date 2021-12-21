LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Mayor Judy Wagner, well-spoken through decades of service to the borough, was nearly speechless after being seated Sunday at the Campus Theater for a screening of “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
Though not entirely a secret, a welcoming committee of friends and borough notables greeted the long-time mayor, now in the last 14 days of her final term before retirement.
They included Kendy Alvarez, mayor-elect, who will be sworn in as mayor on Monday, Jan. 3 before the borough’s reorganization meeting. Though not an official moment of transition, Alvarez said it was a day of recognition.
“It is very much about Judy and an opportunity for those of who have been touched by her to essentially give her flowers while she can still smell them,” Alvarez said. “I think far too often we wait until people are no longer around to recognize how meaning full they have been personally and professionally.”
Alvarez, who grew up in Lewisburg, noted that Wagner was her middle school guidance counselor.
“She had an impact in our lives in school,” Alvarez said. “Now after she had retired and gotten involved in bough governance, she showed us it was possible.”
Cynthia Peltier, longtime friend and co-founder of The CommUnity Zone, said the day was a “Lewisburg thank you” for Wagner after 20 years in government.
“She’s been an exemplary leader and role model for all of us,” Peltier said. “She is a model for being an engaged citizen.”
Kathy Morris, retired from borough council after 14 years, recalled being sworn in by Wagner.
“A good friend and great community member,” Morris observed. “Under her ‘reign’ as mayor, so to speak, so many things have happened in downtown Lewisburg. It’s too bad that she won’t be in place to see some of these finished.”
Projects begun or completed during Wagner’s tenure included the start of a “greenway” between the central part of downtown and the Bucknell University campus. It involved purchase and clearing of flood-prone property along Limestone Run.
Other projects included extension of the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail into the borough and a painstaking effort to collect public input for Limestone Run stream bank remediation.
