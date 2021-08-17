MILTON — A take-out only chicken barbecue will be served from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Milton Masonic Temple, 117 N. Front St., Milton.
The menu will include a large-size chicken quarter, baked beans and macaroni salad.
Meals should be picked up to the rear of the center and will be delivered directly to vehicles arriving for pickup.
