MILTON — The area of Marsh Road in the Borough of Milton must be studied for the potential presence of three plants and a toad before a $2.7 million road reconstruction project moves forward.
During a recent meeting, Milton Borough Council approved having a $23,106 study conducted on the area in order to determine if three plants and the eastern spadefoot toad are present in the area.
Borough Manager Jess Novinger explained that the additional study was necessary based on the findings of a required Pennsylvania Natural Diversity Inventory study that was conducted on the area.
She said the study results required a study for the toad to be conducted. The study must also examine the possible existence in the area of three threatened and endangered plant species: Bull sedge, false loosestrife seedbed and water-plantain spearwort.
The toad, which had been previously detected in areas of the Milton Industrial Park, has been reduced from endangered to threatened status, Novinger explained.
While she said the study must be conducted, she said it doesn’t necessarily mean the toad and three noted plant types exist in the area along March Raod.
“From my understanding, it doesn’t necessarily mean it will disrupt the project (if they are there),” Novinger said. “It might mean we have to... have different measures inserted in the project (to protect the species).”
She said the study for the plants will take place in July or August.
“That’s when those plants are in their growing season,” Novinger said.
Upon recommendation from retired borough manager and current consultant Chuck Beck, council in February 2020 approved moving forward with reconstructing the roadway, which is located in the Milton Industrial Park.
The approval was given after Beck and Novinger announced the borough learned it will be receiving a $697,659 Local Access Road Grant to assist with the project.
Beck said the borough in 2018 secured a $1 million Multi Modal Transportation Fund grant to assist with the project, and in 2019 secured a second $1 million Multi Modal Transportation Fund grant for the work.
Previously, Beck said Marsh Road was once a through road running from Housels Run Road to the industrial park. A number of years ago, the borough closed off a portion of the road so the two are no longer connected.
By making Marsh Road a through road, Beck said truck traffic on Housels Run Road will be alleviated.
