LEWISBURG — Changes recently began at one of the Lewisburg area’s highly respected food programs.
Alicia Ditty, food program director, said the program long-known as the Eastern Union County Supplemental (EUCSFP) program would be heretofore have a new name.
The Union County Supplemental Food Program, as it will be known, will serve all of Union County. There will be one more distribution in the borough, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17 at the First Baptist Church of Lewisburg.
The pre-Christmas distribution will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22 from the United Pentecostal Church, 2822 Buffalo Road, Route 192, Lewisburg. Future distributions will also be from the new site.
Ditty said the chain of events which led to the move to the United Pentecostal Church began with phone calls at the start of the pandemic. Many callers had lost sources of income and were relying on unemployment compensation, but were also losing food stamps along the way.
“Every day we were getting upwards of 10 to 15 phone calls of people needing help,” Ditty said. “I said there has got to be some way we can help this community.”
Ditty contacted the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank which at first offered “crisis boxes” filled with non-perishables. After they partnered with the Harrisburg- and Williamsport-based food bank, they started offering produce.
By the end of August, Ditty said she was contacted by Cindy Farmer, outgoing director of the EUCSFP.
“(Farmer) had heard about my program,” Ditty said. “She had submitted her letter of resignation and they didn’t have anybody at that point to take over their program. They were looking at closing.”
After some consideration of what was involved, Ditty agreed to direct the newly-evolved program. Also a full-time hospital employee with a family, Ditty was not immediately certain she could add the tasks involved with running the 30-year-old program to her life.
“My vision has always been bigger for the food program,” Ditty said. “I recognize that there is a need, not just in Union County but in surrounding counties. But if food is a way to removing a stress from someone, I don’t ever want to hear a person say, ‘Do I buy food or do I pay a bill.’”
Jan Temple, Lewisburg Council of Churches treasurer, noted the council would still have a role in the Union County Supplemental Food Program.
The council has not only paid for the insurance premium needed to hold the food program in the church but also moving costs for getting commercial-size refrigerators and freezers from the Baptist church to the new location. Proceeds from a local version of a nationally-known Crop Walk to eradicate hunger helped with the expenses.
State guidelines for income eligibility will still apply for people seeking assistance. Ditty requested a call to the church office at 570-524-5445 for more information.
