LEWISBURG — Public library patrons now expect better technology and ease of obtaining services.
So noted Jacquelyn Paul, Union County Library System immediate past president, at a work session of Union County commissioners. Accordingly, Paul said the three-library county system was in need of a new phone system and an updated website.
Paul said grants to defray the cost of a new phone system, about $10,000, were being looked for. Benefits included use of a single number to contact the Public Library for Union County (PLUC), Herr Memorial Library and the West End Library.
Paul noted that the search for a successor to Roberta Greene, stepping down as PLUC director, was in full swing. A transition plan was also being formed to ensure that “nothing falls through the cracks.” Paul said an assistant director will be able to take care of some of the responsibilities.
Paul and Greene extended thanks to the country for its support of the system.
Greene noted the support of county commissioners for improved broadband service to the west end of the county.
She said prior to the upgrade, uploads of YouTube programming for West End Library could take as long as six hours. It now takes about 10 minutes to accomplish the same task.
Commissioner Jeff Reber said the West End Library was a specific target for the improved broadband network completed in partnership with DRIVE (Driving Real Innovation for a Vibrant Economy). The expansion of the network was officially announced earlier this month.
Greene also offered thanks to county commissioners for their role as fiscal agents for a Keystone Grant used for expansion an renovation of PLUC. The grant has been completed, as Greene put it, at a time when library patronage is rebounding.
“I think there is a lot of caution right now, but we are starting to see folks return,” Greene said. “It is my thrill to see all the kids having such a blast in the new children’s area.”
Greene said a prediction that children would be reluctant to leave the children’s area at the end of the day has come true.
