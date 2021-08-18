BERWICK — The Community Giving Foundation has announced the creation of a community impact fund, in partnership with Dementia Friendly Susquehanna Valley (DFSV), a group whose mission is to bring awareness to the region about dementia through education, advocacy, and volunteer engagement in order to better support those living with dementia and their caregivers.
Marianne Kreisher and Marissa Marshall, of Kreisher Marshall and Associates, are the only certified elder law attorneys in Columbia and Montour counties. They continue to dedicate themselves to the elder law profession, but always felt a desire to offer more to their clients and community.
After becoming a Life Care Planning Law Firm, they were able to bring in social workers as elder care coordinators to better assist clients with care planning. They also partnered with Embodied Labs, a virtual reality platform that gives community members the ability to experience life in someone else’s shoes. Through all these progressions and experiences with clients and caregivers, Kreisher and Marshall recognized a need for community-wide education.
In early 2020, the staff of Kreisher Marshall and Associates became Dementia Champions through Dementia Friends Pennsylvania and spearheaded the Dementia Friendly Susquehanna Valley initiative in our region alongside a group of community leaders.
“It’s our hope that by establishing this fund for DFSV, we will be able to provide dementia awareness and specialized programs to youth, first responders, financial institutions, and service industries,” said Marshall.
DFSV’s vision is to make the Susquehanna Valley region a place where those living with dementia and their loved ones feel supported, understood, and included as valued members of our community. This new non-endowed fund will support projects and activities that promote this vision across Columbia, lower Luzerne, Montour and Northumberland counties.
Contributions can be made to the Dementia Friendly Susquehanna Valley Fund online at csgiving.org, or by mail to the Community Giving Foundation, Attn: Dementia Friendly Susquehanna Valley Fund, 725 W. Front St., Berwick PA 18603.
