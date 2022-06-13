NEW COLUMBIA — The New Columbia Civic Association recently announced remaining Music in the Park performances for 2022.
Vaughan and Cindy will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 14 outdoors on the New Columbia Civic Center grounds, 224 Second St., New Columbia.
The Ann Kerstetter Band will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 21 with a show by Lucky Afternoon planned for 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 28 also at the Civic Center.
Food vendors will be available for refreshment sales with proceeds to benefit the Civic Association.
In case of rain, the shows will be held indoors at the center. Bringing chairs and blankets was recommended.
