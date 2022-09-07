State Police at Selinsgrove DUI
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported charging Blake Smith, 21, of Shamokin, with driving under the influence as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 12:19 a.m. July 15 at North Susquehanna Trail and Route 11, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Harassment
PENN TOWNSHIP — A 17-year-old New Oxford boy reported being assaulted Aug. 20 at Selinsgrove Speedway, Route 35, Penn Township, Snyder County.
State Police at Montoursville One-vehicle crash
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — Daniel Lambert, 30, of Hughesville, sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 4:45 p.m. Aug. 30 along Kepner Hill Road, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 1999 Honda Civic driven by Lambert traveled off the roadway and struck an embankment. He was charged with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 61-year-old Williamsport man reported the theft of 29 oxycodone pills from Manor Care, Williamsport.
The theft was reported to have occurred between 9:30 a.m. Aug. 26 and 8 a.m. Aug. 29 on Leader Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Advance Auto Parts reported someone paying for $200 worth of merchandise with counterfeit bills.
The incident occurred between 6 and 7 p.m. Aug. 17 along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Theft
WOLF TOWNSHIP — Allison Gray, 39, of Hughesville, reported the theft of $299.
The incident was reported at 2:59 p.m. Aug. 29 at 153 Lime Bluff Road, Wolf Township, Lycoming County.
