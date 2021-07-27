UNIVERSITY PARK — Alan Johnson, former Walther H. Ott Professor in Avian Biology in Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences, has been named a fellow of the Poultry Science Association.
Recognized nationally and internationally for his four decades of studies on avian female reproduction, Johnson’s research explored the cellular and molecular mechanisms that underlie ovarian follicular maturation and selection in birds.
He is the author or co-author of 142 peer-reviewed journal articles and 12 book chapters — including a chapter in the four most recent editions of “Sturkie’s Avian Physiology,” textbook starting in 1986.
Johnson, who grew up in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, received a bachelor’s degree in zoology in 1972 and a master’s degree in zoology in 1975, both from the University of Vermont, and a doctorate in physiology from Cornell University in 1979.
He conducted post-doctoral research at Cornell before joining the faculty of the Department of Animal Sciences at Rutgers University as an assistant professor in 1981 and rose through the ranks to associate professor and professor there. While at Rutgers, Johnson served as a director of the animal science graduate program for seven years.
He joined the faculty of the Department of Biological Sciences at the University of Notre Dame in 1993 as a full professor of physiology and a member of the Walther Cancer Research Center. A Walther H. Ott Professorship in Avian Biology was offered to Johnson at Penn State in 2009, a position that he held until his retirement in December 2018.
