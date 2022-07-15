State Police at Selinsgrove DUI
WEST PERRY TOWNSHIP — Troopers have charged Jordan Varner, 32, of Thompsontown, after he allegedly crashed a 2008 Chrysler at 10:30 p.m. April 27 at Route 35 and Seven Stars Road, West Perry Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said Varner was driving while impaired, and found to be in possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
One-vehicle crash
PENN TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 9:27 a.m. July 11 along Old Colony Road, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2012 Ford Explorer driven by Marissa Auman, 30, of Milton, went off the roadway, down an embankment and struck a tree. Auman was cited with driving on right side of roadway.
One-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 2:15 p.m. July 11 along South Old Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2002 General Motors Canyon driven by Thomas Mowery, 52, of Shamokin Dam, lost control while he was texting, went off the roadway and struck a utility pole. Driving under the influence charges are pending the outcome of an investigation.
Sexual assault
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — An 18-year-old Middleburg woman reported a possible sexual assault.
Troopers are investigating the incident, reported to have occurred at 10:47 a.m. May 26 along Dock Hill Road, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
Theft
McCLURE — Anna Carpenter, 79, of McClure, reported the theft of a 2014 Ford Escape.
The vehicle was reported stolen at 12:18 a.m. July 12 at 28 S. Zellers St., McClure. It was later recovered.
State Police at Montoursville Theft by deception
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — A 76-year-old Muncy man and 75-year-old Muncy woman were deceived out of $500 by someone claiming they won a truck through a sweepsteaks.
The incident occurred at 5:05 p.m. July 8 along Route 442, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Theft by deception
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers said $21,248.28 was fraudulently obtained from Woodlands Bank, Williamsport, by an unknown individual.
The incident, which occurred June 22 along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County, remains under investigation.
Missing firearm
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — An SKS rifle with an unknown registration was found at 5:15 p.m. July 1 at Harvest Moon Park, Woodward Township, Lycoming County.
