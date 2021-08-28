Even deep in Penn’s Woods, maintenance can be an issue.
This summer, it seems Mother Nature has flexed her muscle a bit more than in previous years, highlighting the need for trail maintenance along the hundreds of miles of trails in the local region.
If you’ve hiked anywhere in central or northern Pa., you know what it’s like to come across a tree blocking the trail, a slide or even washed out sections of trail. Sometimes it’s just a few small branches on a flat section of trail and easily navigable. At other times, it can be a massive tree that has fallen across a section of trail on the side of a mountain, and safe passage suddenly becomes a serious issue.
Thankfully, there is the work of volunteer organizations like Keystone Trail Association (KTA) which maintains trails throughout the state, and here locally. This summer has kept KTA and others hopping due to storm and rain damage along popular trails throughout the region.
It’s not just the big problems that organizations tackle on a yearly bases. Limits placed on group work last year due to the pandemic resulted in a number of trails normally clear of foliage and growth clogged and overgrown.
“The rains this year have meant the creeks and waterfalls have been running with abandon, but it also means that the vegetation has also had a prolific summer, which can leave trails in our green and pleasant state overgrown,” said Ed Lawrence, a trailmaster with KTA. “Last year we canceled many of the planned Trail Care weekends due to the pandemic, whereas nature went on being prolific.”
Work has resumed, though, and KTA is one of the organizations that has stayed busy.
“I walked through my section of the Mid State Trail south of and into Ravensburg State Park last month with a chainsaw and just got a report of a new blowdown,” said Lawrence. “(Recently) we went hiking up on the Loyalsock Trail, west of Hunters Lake, and could not make it to the preferred parking area below Angel Falls because the road was blocked with downed trees which had cascaded down the hillside like broken and uprooted dominos.”
Trail obstructions can be reported to the KTA via its website, www.https://www.kta-hike.org/. The more detailed the location, the better for volunteers responding, Lawrence noted.
KTA is always seeking volunteers and has information on its website for those wishing to assist.
For those hiking who may come upon an issue on the trail, Lawrence said safety should be the first priority.
“Try to get by them as safely as possible,” he said. “Usually better to try to go around than to try to climb through, up and over to avoid falls.”
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources maintains and manages all 121 state parks in the commonwealth and manages the 2.2 million acres of state forests. DCNR staff will often assist in maintenance and has a link at its website for those interested in the Conservation Volunteer Program.
While issues have been reported on trails, there have been major issues reported along the Pine Creek Rail Trail, especially in Tioga County, where a section washed out and is being repaired by DCNR, which oversees the 60-plus-mile trail.
Have an interest in helping out in Penn’s Woods? DCNR has a Conservation Volunteer Program. Sign up online and record your hours worked and where. Those interested can fill out an application at https://www.volunteers.dcnr.state.pa.us/VolunteerApplication.aspx.
For information about KTA trail maintenance, visit https://www.kta-hike.org/trail-care-and-trail-crew.html.
