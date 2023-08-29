TURBOTVILLE — Warrior Run school directors Monday night approved the contracting of a real estate agent to list the former Turbotville Elementary School.
The school board voted in favor of contracting Tiffany Foreman, of Remax Real Estate, Lewisburg.
The board in July accepted an offer from Robert Chaapel to purchase the 1-acre lot adjacent to the former school for $60,552, while rejecting three offers for the purchase of the school and lot together.
The district had sought bids for three options: For the purchase of the school, purchase of the adjacent lot, or the purchase of both.
In other business, the board approved contracts for construction work in the junior-senior high school kitchen. All contractors were the apparent low bidders.
The contracts went to: T. Ross Brothers Construction Inc., Milton, general construction, $684,000; Silvertip Inc., Lewisburg, mechanical construction, $191,600; Silvertip, plumbing construction, $148,200; and Lecce Electric Inc., Williamsport, electrical construction, $246,350. Funds for the kitchen project will come from the capital projects construction fund.
The board heard from Logan Fike, the parent of a second grader, who raised a concern about the drop-offs in front of the new elementary school. He said students are dropped off across the street from the building, leading students to walk between vehicles. Fike said he and other parents are worried the situation could lead to a tragedy.
The board also heard from Yami Melton, a seventh- and eighth-grade school counselor, who plans to bring her small dog, “Teddy,” into school once or twice a week as a therapy dog. She said elementary school counselor Eric Deeter has had success doing the same with his dog.
• The resignations of Taylor Williams, seventh-grade ELA; Drewanne Kline, K-6 STEM; Carol Hulsizer, food service; Brian Linaburg, school psychologist; and Sarah Starr, school psychologist.
• Hiring Jillian Yevics, seventh-grade communications teacher, $54,705.
Board members Danelle Reinsburrow and Jennifer Meule were absent from the meeting.
