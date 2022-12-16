BLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg University Alumni Association has announced the recipients of the 2023 Alumni Legacy Scholarship.
Sean Witmer, a member of the Class of 2025 from Millmont was one of 12 recipients of the 2022 legacy scholarship. Witmer was sponsored by Sandra Witmer, Class of 1994, and will have $1041 applied to the balance of his spring 2023 tuition.
