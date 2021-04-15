MILTON — “A blessing” is how Meadowbrook Christian School students describe the opportunity to bring a classic story to life on the stage.
Students from the school will stage “Charlotte’s Web” at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 15, and Friday, April 16, in the auditorium at Christ Wesleyan Church, 363 Stamm Road, Milton.
Matt Driscoll, a senior, plays John Arable in the show. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said there was uncertainty as to whether the school would be able to stage an annual performance.
“For a while, we thought we weren’t going to have (a play),” he said. “This was a blessing.”
Amanda Brosious, the show’s director, said a “last-minute” decision was made to move forward with offering a production this year.
“The kids had six weeks to memorize their lines and get into their characters,” she said, adding that students normally have two to three months to prepare for a show.
“They did an excellent job (preparing),” Brosious said. “(I’m) very proud of them, very impressed with their effort.”
Josh Dugan, a senior who plays Wilbur, said students rallied in an effort to make the show a success.
“With school, it’s been very hard to manage, but we all worked to the best of our ability,” he said.
Lauren McNeal, a senior who plays Goose, said the show is focused on a group of barnyard friends who rally to save one of their own.
“(Wilbur) is OK with depending on people,” Dugan added, while describing the show. “It’s OK to get help.”
Audrey Millett, a ninth-grade student who stars as Charlotte, teased that her character goes above and beyond for her friend, Wilbur.
Millett also explained the process she went through to prepare for the show.
“I watched other (‘Charlotte’s Web’) productions,” she said. “I wanted to learn different ways to act and sing.”
Both McNeal and Driscoll said they are enjoying playing their characters.
“(Goose) is kind of annoying and obnoxious,” McNeal said. “She’s still a really good friend to Wilbur.”
Driscoll describes his character as a “family man.”
“It’s always interesting to portray a father figure in a play,” he said.
Like being a father, Driscoll said as a senior he acts as a mentor to underclassmen.
For Dugan, his favorite scene occurs when his character is chased into the crowd of those in attendance at the show.
“I love being in the crowd,” he said. “You get to see everybody. You get to see the reactions.”
Those involved with the production are: Audrey Millett as Charlotte; Josh Dugan as Wilbur; Lauren McNeal as Goose, First Fair Goer; Ashton Canelo as Gander; Michael Smith as Templeton; Carrie Wagner as Sheep; Addie Haas as Lamb, Second Fair Goer; Matthew Driscoll as John Arable; Faith Mensch as Martha Arable, Spider 1; Elijah Brosious as Avery Arable; Hannah Millett as Fern Arable; Elijah Cruz as Homer Zuckerman; Megan Wagner as Edith Zuckerman, Spider 2; Josiah Cruz as Lurvy; Olyvia Resseguie as Narrator 1; Leila Coyle as Narrator 2; Camille Ludovico as Narrator 3; Hannah Ciavarella as Spectator 1, Third Fair Goer, Spider 3; Elliot Brosious as Spectator 2; Genesis Mendez-Garcia as Reporter; Carole Brosious, Genesis Mendez-Garcia, Christopher Reed, Matthew Terwilliger, all stage crew; Amanda Brosious, director; Ryan Brosious, assistant director; Matthew Driscoll, student director; Carole Brosious and Matthew Terwilliger, stage managers; Ryan Brosious, auxiliary and sound effects; Gary Young, sound; Josh Murray, lighting; Brittany Haas, makeup; Libby Maust, set construction.
